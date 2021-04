KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 3 Tennessee was unable to get the bats going against Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker, dropping Friday night’s series opener, 5-0, against the second-ranked Commodores in front of an electric crowd at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Rocker improved to 8-1 on the year after throwing seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters