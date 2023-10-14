KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a quiet night from Vols quarterback Joe Milton III, No. 19 Tennessee holds on to defeat Texas A&M, 20-13.

The man under center finished 11-of-22 passing for exactly 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Tight End Jacob Warren caught the lone TD to keep the game tight in the first quarter.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in one of these,” Heupel said. “And I’m good with it, and I like coming out on the right side of it. So you know, obviously offensively we want to be more efficient when we can be.”

The Big Orange pounded the rock against a stout Aggies run defense, picking up 232 yards on 49 attempts on Saturday night. Jaylen Wright led the way with 19 carries for 136 yards.

Jabari Small (42 yds) and Dylan Sampson (30 yds) also got in on the action.

Senior Dee Williams made his presence felt on special teams in the second half – downing a punt at the one-yard line and returning a punt 39 yards for a score in a matter of minutes.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I’ve been working hard for and my preparation for all week for the past two weeks being very big for me.”

VFL Eric Berry also returned to be recognized by a checkered-out Neyland Stadium, as he prepares to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“Eric Berry is recognized for going to the Hall of Fame, that we have the type of difference in performance that we did,” Heupel said. “Honoring one of the best that’s ever come through here and really one of the best it’s ever played the game.

The Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) hit the road for the Third Saturday in October in Tuscaloosa next weekend. Kickoff against Alabama is slated for 3:30 p.m.