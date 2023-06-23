CARY, N.C. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball’s season came to a close in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska earlier this week, however, a pair of Vols will be jumping right back onto the diamond this weekend.

Big Orange sophomores Drew Bean and Christian Moore will travel to Cary, North Carolina to participate in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team workouts, beginning on Friday. The two underclassmen will be the 27th and 28th players in program history to be invited to the tryouts.

Beam, the right-handed starting pitcher, will be making his second-straight appearance in Cary, after making the team last summer. He finished the 2023 campaign on Rocky Top with a 9-4 record in 17 starts, while striking out 88 batters in 84.1 innings of work.

Moore was a starter in the middle infield for the Vols in 2023, leading the team in on-base percentage (.444), runs (66) and stolen bases (16). He had a standout performance in the Clemson Regional this postseason, finishing the weekend 7-for-10 with four homers, two doubles and eight total RBIs. He earned Regional MVP honors for his efforts at the plate.

The training camp roster features 58 of the country’s best non-draft eligible players. An intrasquad scrimmage (Stars vs. Stripes) is set for June 25 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. A 26-man roster will be selected following the scrimmage.