UT vs. UT Chattanooga: What you need to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been a rough start for the Volunteers this football season, but Saturday might be the first stroke of good luck they’ve had.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UT vs UTC game as the Volunteers host the Chattanooga Mocs.

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for noon Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Weather

Tickets

Tickets to Saturday’s game are still available through the Athletic’s Office website.

Where to Watch

The game will be available for streaming on WatchESPN and it will be airing on the SEC Network.

News Channel 11 will also be following the game and providing updates online on our Live Blog.

The Vols So Far

The Vols have not had the start to the season they wanted after being upset by Georgia State in their first game and then losing in double overtime to BYU.

Since the Vols have not even had a conference game yet, now is the time to show some promise.

Starting quarterback Jarrett Guarnatano has been the subject of a lot of criticism from fans following the last two games at Neyland.

If the Vols can’t pull off a victory on Saturday with the 28-point spread in their favor, they may be in for one of the toughest seasons in Volunteer history.

The Mocs So Far

The Mocs are 1-1 going into Saturday’s game after defeating Eastern Illinois in their season opener and falling to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last week.

This is UTC head coach Rusty Wright’s first season at the helm, making this the biggest venue he’ll have ever played with as the Mocs’ coach.

QB Nick Tiano, a transfer from Mississippi State, has passed for 3,583 career passing yards, the 10th-best of all-time at UTC.