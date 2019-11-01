UT vs. UAB: What you need to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s homecoming on Rocky Top after a huge win last week.

The Tennessee Volunteers are hosting the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s game:

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM Eastern at Neyland Stadium.

Weather

Tickets

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s game through the University of Tennessee Athletics Office’s website.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $65.

Where to watch

The game will be available for streaming on ESPNU and WatchESPN.

The Vols so far

Last week was easily the highlight of every Vols fan’s season. The Vols put on a dominating performance against South Carolina with a final score of 41-21.

This week, the Volunteers are celebrating homecoming, packing the stadium with alumni.

Tennessee is currently in an odd spot in regards to quarterbacks. Jarrett Guarantano injured his left hand against the Gamecocks and had to have surgery, but will be able to play following that.

Brian Maurer took a second concussion two weeks ago, but Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt has confirmed that he will be ready for the field against UAB.

J.T. Shrout shocked all of Vol Nation with some impressive plays against South Carolina, including an incredible touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway. Jauan Jennings even played QB on a few plays.

With so many offensive options and a defense that looked the best it has all season last week, the Vols shouldn’t have too much trouble pulling out a two-digit victory.

The Blazers so far

The Blazers head into Neyland 6-1 in the 2019 season, with their only loss coming from Western Kentucky.

On paper, the Blazers have an incredible defense that only allows 248 yards on average. The only issue with boasting about that is UAB has not yet played any significant opponents, excluding the Hilltoppers.

The Blazers are actually the Conference USA reigning champions after they defeated MTSU last season, and after UT lost to Georgia State at the start of the season, they won’t underestimate anyone.

The Blazers will have a hard time in Neyland, surrounded by cheering Vols fans and alumni who will be riding a high after last week.

The Vols are a 12.5-point favorite over the Blazers, according to ESPN.