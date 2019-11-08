UT vs. Kentucky: What you need to know

LEXINGTON, KY (WJHL) – The Vols are traveling to the University of Kentucky to take on the Wildcats in the hopes of keeping their bowl dreams alive.

Here’s what you need to know before Saturday’s game at Kroger Field:

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Weather

Tickets

Tickets to Saturday’s game are still available through the University of Kentucky Athletic’s website.

Where to watch

The game will be airing on the SEC Network. Streaming will also be available on WatchESPN.

The Vols so far

If you’re a Vols fan, then you’ve been on a rollercoaster all season. It has somehow gone from a hopeless season after the first two games to bowl-hopeful in a very brief time.

The Vols are on a two-game win streak after an incredible upset against South Carolina and an expected (but still appreciated) victory against UAB last week.

With two conference wins and a 4-5 season going into Saturday’s game, the Vols have still managed to ride the middle of the SEC East.

At this point, who knows who’s really playing QB for the Vols? Brian Maurer has been cleared to play following two concussions this season, but last week Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout alternated who took the snap.

The Vols’ strengths going into this game come from receivers Jauan Jennings (who also picked up a TD at the QB position last week) and Marquez Callaway (who has proven he can run catch and return kicks).

The Wildcats so far

The Wildcats are in a pretty similar boat as the Vols if you switched the order of success in the season.

The Cats started out the season as a much better team, with two decisive opening wins against Toledo and Eastern Michigan. They also nearly upset Florida in a nailbiter that saw the Gators then-starting quarterback go down with an injury.

Unfortunately for Kentucky, things went downhill with three straight conference losses to Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina. The Cats would also lose to Georgia and only defeat Arkansas by a close four points.

Lynn Bowden, a receiver by trade, has been playing some quarterback for the Cats while QB Sawyer Smith has been riddled with injuries.

The Cats did see a spark in a wide-margin victory over the Missouri Tigers, but Saturday’s game will decide where the real line is drawn in the SEC.

Despite having lost to two SEC teams that the Vols defeated, the Wildcats are a 1.5 point favorite over the Vols for what is sure to be a close game.