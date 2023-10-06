KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 14 in Neyland Stadium, and this SEC matchup will feature a stadium favorite.

Tennessee Football announced Thursday plans to “Checker Neyland” orange and white.

Vols fans are asked to wear one of the team’s colors depending on their section, row and seat. Anyone planning on attending the game can check what color to wear online.

The No. 22 Vols are on a bye week Oct. 7 after defeating South Carolina 41-20. The team will go up against the Aggies 4-1.

Texas A&M also has a 4-1 record but hosts No. 11 Alabama on Oct. 7 before heading to Knoxville. The Aggies lost to Miami in Week 2 but have since defeated SEC West opponents Auburn and Arkansas.