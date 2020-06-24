UT Set To Host UConn In Year Two Of Revival Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today details of the Hall of Fame Revival Series featuring the Tennessee Lady Vols and the UConn Huskies. Widely regarded as the two most successful programs in women’s basketball history, the teams consistently met from 1995-2007, but did not face each other again until year one of the Revival Series in January 2020. A donation of $10,000 was made to the Pat Summitt Foundation in year one.

In year two of the two-year series, Tennessee will host UConn on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The game will be televised and supported by the ESPN family of networks.



The highly anticipated Tennessee-UConn game will be included in the 2020-21 UT season ticket package and also included as a part of the Lady Vol Pass. Lady Vol Pass holders receive a ticket to every home game and select their seat from remaining inventory 48 hours prior to tip-off. Season tickets and the Lady Vol Pass go on sale at AllVols.com on July 1, 2020. Following season ticket sales, remaining Tennessee-UConn game inventory will be made available for purchase this fall.



As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.

Women’s college basketball’s most decorated programs met for the first time since 2007 on Jan. 23, 2020. The Lady Vols took a 31-28 lead into the locker room at the half before UConn rallied to seize a 60-45 victory at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The Huskies lead the all-time series, 14-9, but Tennessee has won three of the past four meetings.