NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joe Milton took over at quarterback after Hendon Hooker suffered an ACL tear, but it was the Vols run game that led Tennessee to a 56-0 win. Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson combined for 361 yards and five touchdowns.

The third play of the game, Milton connected with Jalin Hyatt for 61 yards. Jabari Small finished the drive with the first score of the game just 55 seconds into the contest.

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee’s offense found the end zone one more time in the first half. Princeton Fant continued his Swiss Army Knife role by churning his legs for a one-yard score.

The Tennessee special teams added another in the second quarter. Dee Williams took a punt return 73 yards for a touchdown. The longest punt return of the Josh Heupel era.

The Vols’ defense limited Vandy to just 96 yards in the first half.

Tennessee came out in the second half with another explosive offensive play. Jabari Small scampered 52 yards for his 12th rushing touchdown of the season. The run was the longest of the season for the Vols.

The Vols’ run game continued to put a dent into the Vandy defense. Jaylen Wright sprinted 50 yards to the crib to put the Vols up 35-0.

Milton found the end zone for the first time in the game late in the third quarter. The quarterback hit Walker Merrill for the seven-yard score.

Wright tacked on another touchdown by bursting 83 yards to the house. The longest rush of his career put UT up 49-0.

Freshman Dylan Sampson wanted to join the rest of the running backs. The freshman burst 80 yards to paydirt to give Tennessee a 56-0 advantage.

Joe Milton finished the game 11-21 for 147 yards and a touchdown. Jabari Small rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Sampson racked up 131 yards and a touchdown.

UP NEXT: The Vols will wait to see what bowl they are selected to. The selection show is on Dec. 4 from Noon-4 p.m.