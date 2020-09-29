UT releases comprehensive list of game day changes ahead of Saturday’s home opener

KNOXVILE, Tenn. (WATE) — A full list of changes as to how game day will look on Rocky Top were released Monday by the University of Tennessee.

The Vols are set to host Missouri at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Among the announced changes made due to the pandemic:

Parking lots will open four hours before kickoff.

The Vol Walk and the Pride of the Southland Band march will not take place. The Toyota Volunteer Village, located in the Humanities Plaza, will offer activities for fans attending the game.

The Kick-Off Call-In Show broadcast stage near the Gate 21 plaza and amphitheater also will be absent this season, with the broadcast continuing to be available for listeners via the Vol Radio Network.

A limited number of boat mooring spaces will be available at the Volunteer Landing and Vol Navy docks. Bus shuttles will not be available.

University-sponsored tailgates will not take place, but fans will be allowed to bring a tent as large as 10 feet by 10 feet for their group.

Tents can be set up four hours before kickoff and must not block parking spaces or vehicle traffic within a parking area.

Gatherings should include only family members or individuals who plan to sit together in the stadium.

Masks are required for all fans as they enter, exit, and move around in the stadium. Fans can pull down their masks when eating or drinking but otherwise must keep their nose and mouth covered and should maintain social distancing by staying in their assigned space. Face shields are allowed but cannot be used in place of a mask.

Fans can bring into the stadium one unopened factory-sealed clear water bottle per person.

Similar policies apply to fans sitting in the student section of the stadium.

Plexiglass screens have been installed at all concession stands, and hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the stadium. The Southeastern Conference is allowing beer sales in metal cans this season to reduce wait times. Anyone attempting to enter the stadium with alcohol will be denied entry.

Stadium staff will go through a health screening before entering the stadium. Fans are asked to perform a health self-screen and stay home if they feel sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Because of reduced seating capacity and the absence of university-sponsored tailgating, restrooms in Thompson-Boling Arena will not be open to the public. Restrooms in the Student Union will be open to the public, and portable toilets will be available.

The university has transitioned to a digital ticketing system. Fans are strongly encouraged to download their tickets on their phone before arriving. Fans who elect to purchase tickets from any source other than Tennessee Athletics and AllVols.com should note that the university cannot guarantee the location of those seats to be socially distant from another ticket holder.

The number of entry gates to the stadium has been reduced this year. However, all gates will be open for exiting the stadium after the game has ended.

Smoking is prohibited at UT, including within private vehicles parked or operated on university property. The prohibition extends to any lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or other vape devices.

As required by the SEC, fans are allowed to bring to the stadium one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag. They also will be allowed a small clutch purse not to exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

No other bags will be allowed inside the stadium. All items are subject to search at the gates.

Other prohibited items:

Artificial noisemakers

Open umbrellas

Outside food, snacks, and beverages

Radios without headphones

Video cameras, professional cameras, and cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or side pockets

Selfie sticks

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

No items can be stored or left at the gates.

Fans can bring the following items inside the stadium, subject to search at the gates:

Cushions or seats without arms or side pockets

Small cameras, binoculars, and mobile phones

Small bags with medically necessary items (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

A limited number of single-game tickets are now on sale to the public. Fans are encouraged to purchase online at AllVols.com or by calling the ticket office at 800-332-VOLS.

Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on Twitter for the latest updates on game information.

