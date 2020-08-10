UT Chancellor on Vols football: ‘I asked if they wanted to play football and the answer was a resounding YES’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the Tennessee Volunteers football team want to play football this fall, according to a new social media post by the University of Tennessee’s Chancellor Donde Plowman.

Plowman said in that post she met with the football team and staff Monday to have an “open conversation” about playing football this season.

She wrote in a Tweet, that she asked the team if they wanted to play football this year, and “the answer was a resounding YES.”

Plowman also wrote in a Tweet that the “group of student-athletes have worked hard to prepare for the season amidst detailed and strict health and safety protocols. I can’t wait to see them on the field in Neyland Stadium.”

Plowman posted photos showing the team members gathered inside the UT indoor practice facility along with a photo of herself with Athletics Director Phil Fulmer and UT Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt.

