UT asks fans to stay home if sick or exposed to COVID-19 for Saturday’s game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is asking fans to perform a health self-screen and stay home if they feel sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee Tech.
On the university’s football gameday tab, it says, “The well-being of our student-athletes, fans and staff are our top priorities and guide our decisions. Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.”
Tennessee football gameday safety measures:
- Though not required for entry to Neyland Stadium or movement throughout the seating bowl, facial coverings are encouraged for stadium patrons on game day. Masks are required on the shuttle buses.
- Stadium staff will perform a self-screening for COVID-19 before they enter the stadium.
- Fans are asked to perform a health self-screen and stay home if they feel sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Full list of gameday timeline, and safety measures here.