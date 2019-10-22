UT AD Phil Fulmer ‘energized’ by Vol football team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer is fired up about the upcoming final stretch of football games.

“I am extremely energized and optimistic about our football team after watching the improvement on the field over the last few weeks,” Fulmer said in a letter to fans posted on UT’Sports.com.

Three of the five games are at home and Fulmer said that means “three more opportunities for our fans to make a major statement in Neyland Stadium.”

“I really love our marketing slogan for this football season: ‘It’s not Neyland without you,'” Fulmer said. “That rings true in a very impactful way. Each and every Tennessee fan that enters the gates of Neyland Stadium plays a critical role in making our gameday atmosphere a true home field advantage. I get chills thinking back to the first half of our game against Georgia two weeks ago. That is how Neyland is supposed to feel.”

This Saturday’s game against South Carolina is not soldout.