KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the 46th time in program history, Tennessee women’s basketball has reached 20 wins in a season, thanks to an 83-76 decision over the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Vols led by as many as nine points in the second quarter, but Auburn hung around into the third quarter, taking a 51-50 lead with 4:09 remaining in the frame. Following a UT timeout, Rickea Jackson scored six-consecutive points to grab the lead right back.

The Big Orange would not trail for the remainder of the game.

The Lady Vols were paced, once again, by senior Rickea Jackson’s 27 points. Fellow senior Jordan Horston added 19 points and eight rebounds, while Tess Darby chipped in 17 points.

Tennessee, as a team, shot 56 percent from the floor, including 66.6 percent in the second half.

Auburn’s Honesty Scott-Grayson kept things tight with her 23 points and five rebounds. Three other Tigers finished with at least ten points in the loss.

Tennessee (20-9, 12-2 SEC) will play one final home game on Thursday against top-ranked South Carolina. Tip-off from Thompson-Boling Arena is slated for 7 p.m.