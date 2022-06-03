KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The top baseball team in the country will soon be getting a facilities upgrade, The University of Tennessee teased on Friday.

Improved player development areas, additional fan seating, wider concourses, increased concession stand and restroom options, as well as new premium luxury suites are all features expected to be added to the stadium.

Lindsey Nelson stadium was opened in 1993 and last renovated in 2018, according to the Tennessee Athletics website.

The exact dates of formal construction and completion are still to be determined.