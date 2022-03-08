Greeneville, TN — The 9th ranked Tennessee Volunteers will open SEC tournament action as the second seed later this week in Tampa, Florida against either Miss State or South Carolina. In the meantime, two stars off this (23-7) basketball team were in Greeneville this afternoon at the boys and girls club of Greeneville and Greene Co.

Josiah-Jordan James and freshman Zakai Zeigler who was named to the SEC all-defensive team today met with several of the kids, took pictures, and signed autographs..

They both agreed the Boy’s and Girl’s Club played a big part in their life or in those they knew growing up…

“I spent a lot of time hanging out at the club I had one about 10 mins away from my house met a lot of friends there did a lot of school work sadly got into a lot of trouble did a lot of things growing up over there so just being able to come here and put a smile on the kids faces it means the world to me.”

“I had a lot of games growing up there and the boys and girls club was not too far from me just a couple stops on the train so every weekend I would go there with my friends go play practice and be there and have fun so it was like another home for us.”

.