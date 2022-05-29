HOOVER, Ala. (WJHL) – Tennessee Volunteer baseball captured the program’s fourth SEC Tournament championships, and first since 1995, with an 8-5 victory over seventh-seeded Florida on Sunday.

That bats remained quiet on both sides for the first four innings of the game, as the pitchers dominated the early going. Tennessee’s Camden Sewell earned his seventh win of the season, pitching five innings of scoreless baseball and allowing just six hits.

The Vols cracked the scoreboard in the fifth inning with a squeeze bunt from Seth Stephenson. Later in the inning, Drew Gilbert opened up the game with a bases-clearing 3-RBI double, putting the Big Orange up 4-0.

RBI doubles from Stephenson and Luc Lipcius extended the Tennessee lead to 7-0 heading into the eighth inning.

The Gators showed life late, plating three runs in the frame, including a BT Riopelle two-run home run, slicing the Vols’ advantage to 7-3.

Drew Gilbert launched a solo home run in the ninth as insurance that the Big Orange would be glad to have. An RBI double from Sterlin Thompson and a fielding error allowed Florida to creep closer at 8-5.

Redmond Walsh forced Jud Fabian to fly out in foul territory to seal the championship victory.

Gilbert (4 RBI), Stephenson (2 RBI) and Lipcius (2 RBI) accounted for six of the Vols’ eleven hits and all of their runs on the afternoon.

Pitcher Chase Dollander, third baseman Trey Lipscomb and Gilbert were all named to the 2022 All-SEC Tournament team. Gilbert would earn Tournament MVP, as well, smacking seven hits and nine RBIs in Tennessee’s four SEC Tournament games.

No. 1 Tennessee will learn its NCAA Regional Tournament opponents during the selection show, which will air on Monday at 12 p.m. on ESPN 2.