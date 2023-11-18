KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Neyland Stadium was packed to the brim for an conference showdown between the Bulldogs and Big Orange on Saturday evening.

VFL’s Peyton Manning and Alvin Kamara, as well as country music icon, Dolly Parton, all played their part in creating an electric atmosphere. However, No. 1 Georgia neutralized it quickly, scoring 24-unanswered points at one point in the first half.

The visitors would continue the ball rolling in the second half, en-route to a 38-10 victory over Tennessee.

Jaylen Wright opened the contest with a 75-yard touchdown strike that put the Vols in front, 7-0, after just one play from scrimmage. But, Wright would gain just 15 more yards for the remainder of the game.

“They were really good up front,” Wright said. “That’s something obvious – really good up front. We just got to do a better job of sustaining blocks, just creating movement.”

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ offense chugged along, led by quarterback Carson Beck. He connected on 24-of-30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

“Still working on our tackling,” linebacker Aaron Beasley said. “Personally, I didn’t think I tackled well tonight. That’s always a room for improvement.”

“Disappointing,” Vols head coach Josh Heupel said. “We’ve got to regroup. We’re banged-up – you guys saw that before the game and during the game. This game doesn’t care about it.”

“We’ve got to come ready to play next Saturday.”

Tennessee (7-4) will wrap up the regular season at home next Saturday against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.