Tidwell Earns Freshman All-America Honors from D1Baseball.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell earned his second Freshman All-America honor on Monday, garnering first-team recognition from D1Baseball.com.

Tidwell became the 20th Vol to earn Freshman All-America honors in program history last month when he was tabbed a first-team selection by Perfect Game. He the first UT player to earn Freshman All-America honors since Sean Hunley in 2018 and the first to earn Freshman All-America status from multiple outlets since Nick Senzel (Collegiate Baseball News, Perfect Game) in 2014.

The Loretto, Tennessee, native was a staple in Tennessee’s weekend rotation for the entire season and led the team with 18 games started. His 3.74 ERA was the lowest among UT’s starting pitchers while his 10 wins and 90 strikeouts both ranked second on the team.