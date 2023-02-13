KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An evenly-matched first half gave way to a second half blowout, as Tennessee women’s basketball blasted the Commodores, 86-59.

The two teams notched the exact same amount of points in the first and second quarters, leading to a 38-38 halftime score.

The Lady Vols exploded out of the locker room, out-pacing Vandy 28-8 and never looked back.

Rickea Jackson led UT with 21 points, as Jordan Horston recorded a near double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Tess Darby also finished in double digits with 14 points.

Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud led the squad with 16 points and six boards.

Tennessee (18-9, 10-2 SEC) moves on to Arkansas on Thursday. Tip-off from Fayetteville is slated for 7 p.m.