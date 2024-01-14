COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WJHL) – The Aggies dominated down low on Sunday evening and handed the visiting Lady Vols their first SEC loss of the season, 71-56.

Despite a tight first quarter, Tennessee was limited to just eight points in the second quarter, as A&M surged to a 14-point halftime lead that they would not relinquish.

The home squad scored 44 points in the paint, while the Lady Vols were held to just 24. Kellie Harper’s crew shot just 36.7 percent (22-60) from the floor in defeat.

Sara Puckett led the way for the Big Orange with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jewel Spear finished with 11 points and six boards, while Rickea Jackson had ten points.

Aicha Coulibaly paced the Aggies with 19 points and four rebounds, as Lauren Ware scored five points and snatched 12 rebounds in the win.

Tennessee (10-6, 3-1 SEC) will travel to Mississippi State on Thursday for a matchup with the Bulldogs at 7 p.m.