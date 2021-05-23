Tennessee’s regular season concludes with win over South Carolina, SEC East title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) – A long and thrilling regular season for the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team concluded Saturday afternoon with a 5-4 win over South Carolina. It was the first series win for the Vols in Columbia since 2006.

The win clinched a top-four seed and a first round bye in the SEC tournament, but good news kept coming for the Vols. They had a half-cringworthy time rooting for rival Kentucky, but they got their wish when the Wildcats beat Vanderbilt later in the afternoon, clinching the SEC East regular season title for UT as well.

That gives them a No. 2 seed in the tournament, after winning their 6th road series of the year, going a perfect 6-0 in those contests away from Knoxville. The No. 4 ranked team in the country now turns its sights towards postseason play.