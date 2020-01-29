Tennessee’s Orange and White game date set

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It may be January, but it’s never to early to get excited about football season.

The University of Tennessee Athletic Department announced Wednesday the annual Orange and White game will be April 18 in Neyland Stadium. The time will be determined later.

