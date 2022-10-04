Knoxville, TN — Vol basketball has high expectations entering this season. the team has a large core returning and two seniors who are helping with the changes.

Josiah Jordan-James and Santiago Vescovi are not just a vital part of the Vols lineup.

Both guards are the heartbeat of the Orange and White which returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s team that finished 27-8 overall, won the SEC Tournament and made a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Even with a coach that enters his 36 th season, it’s always good to have coaches on the floor.

RICK BARNES/TENNESSEE BASKETBALL HEAD COACH

“When they’re playing whether in practice or in a game, they impact the game when they’re not because they’re able to coach, and they’re able to help guys coming out of timeouts or just on the sideline.”

JOSIAH-JORDAN JAMES/TENNESSEE SENIOR GUARD

“I think that coach puts a lot of emphasis on us being the leaders of this team and pulling us in the right direction and being people who he can rely on day-in and day-out to get the job done.”

Vescovie, mentioned that he took it upon himself to improve his defense in the off-season. He says he focused specifically on his on-ball defense.