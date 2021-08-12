Tennessee Volunteers defense shines in first scrimmage

Knoxville, TN — After a week of practice the Tennessee Volunteers held their first fall scrimmage under new head coach Josh Heupel, who’s still trying to find a starting quarterback before the season opens on a Thursday night against Bowling Green.

But right now it seems like the defense might be a little ahead of the offense..

At today’s post-scrimmage press conference Heupel said the defense dominated the day..

They kept the offense off-balance and did what they needed to do to get stops.

It could be a good sign for the season if the defense is as good as they were this morning in Neyland Stadium.

“Overall I thought defensively we played with great effort, energy and strain. We competed hard, tackled well in space, a lot of really positive things from them. Offensively we showed glimpses of those things but we didn’t string it together with the way that we want to or need to but a lot of things we’ll be able to learn from here as we move forward.”

Coach Heupel said all three quarterbacks, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker.. and Harrison Bailey managed things well inside of the pocket, but what the offense as a whole was missing was consistency, however, the performance by the defense probably had a lot to do with that.

“I thought all of them did a great job of taking care of the football. They were efficient in calling it. For the most part, I thought their decision-making in what we’re doing in the run game and controlling the passing game too was solid. At the end of the day I don’t think offensively we collectively strung things together in the way that we need to. Some of that is just 11 guys all doing their job at a really high level. It’s not one position, one guy.”