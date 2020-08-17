Tennessee Vols 2020 football schedule revealed

UPDATE: The Tennessee Vols’ full 2020 football schedule has been revealed.
This comes after the SEC announced week one games earlier Monday.
The Vols will open the season at South Carolina on Sept. 26.
Here’s Tennessee’s full schedule:
SEPT 26: Tennessee at South Carolina
OCT 3: Missouri at Tennessee
OCT 10: Tennessee at Georgia
OCT 17: Kentucky at Tennessee
OCT 24: Alabama at Tennessee
OCT 31: OPEN
NOV 7: Tennessee at Arkansas
NOV 14: Texas A&M at Tennessee
NOV 21: Tennessee at Auburn
NOV 28: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
DEC 5: Florida at Tennessee
Previous story:
(WJHL) — The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced its week one games for the 2020 football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers will open the season with a road trip to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 26.
SEC teams are playing conference-only schedules this season.
The full schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on SEC Now.
Here’s a look at week one games:
Alabama at Missouri
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Florida at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M