Tennessee Vols 2020 football schedule revealed

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) looks for a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

UPDATE: The Tennessee Vols’ full 2020 football schedule has been revealed.

This comes after the SEC announced week one games earlier Monday.

The Vols will open the season at South Carolina on Sept. 26.

Here’s Tennessee’s full schedule:

SEPT 26: Tennessee at South Carolina

OCT 3: Missouri at Tennessee

OCT 10: Tennessee at Georgia

OCT 17: Kentucky at Tennessee

OCT 24: Alabama at Tennessee

OCT 31: OPEN

NOV 7: Tennessee at Arkansas

NOV 14: Texas A&M at Tennessee

NOV 21: Tennessee at Auburn

NOV 28: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

DEC 5: Florida at Tennessee

Previous story:

(WJHL) — The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced its week one games for the 2020 football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers will open the season with a road trip to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 26.

SEC teams are playing conference-only schedules this season.

The full schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on SEC Now.

Here’s a look at week one games:

Alabama at Missouri

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Florida at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M