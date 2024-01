KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Twenty-five years ago Thursday, News Channel 11’s Kenny Hawkins was in Tempe, Arizona covering the Tennessee Volunteers winning the first-ever BCS Tostitos Fiesta Bowl national championship over Florida State.

It was their first college football national championship game in 47 years on Jan. 4, 1999.

The Vols, led by quarterback Tee Martin and head coach Phillip Fulmer, won the bowl against the Seminoles.

Coach Fulmer in 2023 reflected on that special day.