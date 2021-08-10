Tennessee Vols put on the pads for the first time in fall practice

Knoxville, TN — The Tennessee Volunteers went through their first full pads practice of fall camp this morning….. Some coaches will tell you it ain’t football until you put the pads on.

The first-time defenders could actually tackle guys all the way to the ground.

Tennessee’s preseason camp will continue with a closed practice on Wednesday and a scrimmage on Thursday. Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary says this is one of his favorite days of the year.

“The first day in pads is always an exciting day. I’ve been happy with it. Our guys, when we’ve been in up-tempo, we’ve had guys that have kind of been a little too exuberant, taking guys to the ground, so when we get the opportunity—we had the opportunity today—I thought the guys really stepped up and did a good job there.”