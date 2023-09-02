NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the University of Virginia on Saturday with a noon kickoff to open the 2023 season at a sold-out Nissan Stadium.

Both teams are set to debut new starting quarterbacks.

Big Orange fans lined the streets near Nissan Stadium on Saturday morning for this year’s first Vol Walk. Footage of the Vol Walk is provided by News Channel 11’s sister station WATE in Knoxville.

The Tennessee Football game against UVA can be watched on ABC Tri-Cities, heard on the Vol Network and live stats can be found on UT’s website.