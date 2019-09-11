Tennessee Vols: Bryce Thompson returns to practice field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A University of Tennessee football player who was suspended from the team after assault charges were filed was allowed to practice with the team on Wednesday.

Bryce Thompson, a defensive back, was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in late August and suspended from the team by Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Jeremy Pruitt has allowed Bryce Thompson to return to practice. pic.twitter.com/MtHzFMgVVd — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 11, 2019

RELATED: Vols football player suspended indefinitely after domestic assault charge

“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously,” Pruitt said. “I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”

The sophomore cornerback was arrested and released from jail overnight, after an altercation around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and a woman were arguing at the Stokely Hall Dorms on campus.