KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Would you like to meet Josh Heupel and Rick Barnes? According to the University of Tennessee, both will be at Kingsport’s MeadowView Convention Center for the Big Orange Caravan meet and greet event on Thursday, April 21.

Hosted by the ‘Voice of the Vols’ Bob Kesling, the Big Orange Caravan event will feature numerous figureheads as they participate in a discussion-based Q&A, reliving personal stories and memories for fans across the Tri-Cities.

Athletics Director Danny White and Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper are also scheduled to join.

Guests may arrive at 5 P.M. as doors open just in time for the meet and greet session from 5:30-6:30 P.M., followed by an opportunity for attendees to check out the event’s “light food and appetizers.”

Tickets are $20 a person and may be purchased at AllVols.com — a total of $5 of every ticket sold is set to back the UT Alumni chapter.

The Big Orange Caravan will expand over the course of two weeks, making stops in Chattanooga, Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis and Kingsport, Tennessee.

Big Orange Caravan Event Schedule

Doors open | 5:00 P.M.

Meet & greet | 5:30-6:30 P.M.

Program star | 6:30 P.M.

For more event information, visit ALLvols.com