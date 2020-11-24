Tennessee-Vanderbilt game postponed, allowing Vandy to play postponed Missouri game

FILE – A Tennessee cheerleader runs with a flag before the field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) — The Southeastern Conference has postponed this Saturday’s football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The game was postponed to allow Vanderbilt to play Missouri instead. The two teams were scheduled to meet on Oct. 17 but the game was postponed.

“This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of its 10 games in the 2020 season,” the SEC said in a news release.

The conference says the opportunity to reschedule the Tennessee-Vandy game will be evaluated. Rescheduled games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include Dec. 19 as a playing date.