Tennessee unveils $30 million renovations to football facilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Athletics unveiled plans for a $30 million upgrade and expansion of its football training facilities on Thursday.

According to UT Athletics, 36,000 square feet will be added to the Anderson Training Center along with the renovations of nearly 100,000 square feet of the existing space. Full details of the new additions will be announced in the future and construction will begin in early 2022.

Director of Athletics Danny White says these renovations’ purpose is to put Tennessee football’s facilities back on top of the country. “I am extremely encouraged by the many donors who are eager to impact that process and help get this project moving because they understand the benefits that will result for our student-athletes and football program as a whole.”

This project is geared to celebrate the student-athletes and some of the features planned have been released:

a renovated, state-of-the-art locker room with new lockers and locker space for current NFL VFLs

a full-body recovery lab with float tanks and cryotherapy chambers designed for optimal recovery

an expansion of the current weight room and nutrition center

a nap room with energy pods

a new, expansive players’ lounge with arcade and bowling lanes

a fully-functional outdoor team pavilion and a full-length basketball court

additional meeting rooms

A premier feature is their planned straight off the practice field recovery systems including a “cool-down-sequence car wash” that will allow players to walk through, leave their gear and go through a 360-degree shower wall and cold plunge pool.

Vols coach Josh Heupel is also excited about this announcement and said this isn’t a surprise because since getting on campus, the emphasis on the student-athlete experience has been top of mind for everybody. “The upgrades to the Anderson Training Center will give current and future Volunteers the most player-friendly experience in the nation and an opportunity to maximize their development as we compete for championships. Our program has created significant momentum in a short amount of time, and we are grateful that this initiative will be coming to fruition.”