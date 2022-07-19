(WJHL) – The final matchup of a three-game series between the Vols and the Buffs men’s basketball programs will be played at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, the university announced on Tuesday.

The game is set for Sunday, November 13.

The Big Orange has taken the first two meetings against the Pac 12 opponent – defeating Colorado in Knoxville in 2020 before defeating them on the road last season.

Tennessee is 5-0 all-time against Colorado and 22-12 in their history against Pac 12 opponents.

Tickets for the game will go on sale beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2.