CLEMSON, S.C. (WJHL) – For a third-straight season, the Tennessee Vols will play in an NCAA Super Regional, as UT crushed Charlotte in the Clemson Regional final, 9-2.

Christian Moore launched a pair of homers in the victory, giving him four RBI on the day and four long balls on the weekend. The Brooklyn, New York native earned Clemson Regional MVP for his efforts.

“Whatever I can do to help this team win,” he said after the game. “We’re in the postseason now – you win, you advance – you lose, you go home.”

Zane Denton also hit another homerun, while Griffin Merritt chipped in a pair of hits and three runs scored.

Drew Beam was just what the Vols needed on the mound, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out ten batters.

“When the guys go back to the hotel and on the bus ride back, it needs to be enjoyed more,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “Because, it was challenging.”

“When things are difficult and you’ve got to really work for something, it makes it sweeter,” he continued.

Tennessee will face either Southern Miss or Penn in the Super Regional, as the two teams continue to battle for an Auburn Regional championship.