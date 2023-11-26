KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols rounded out their season and sent their seniors off with a 48-24 win against Vanderbilt.

Tennessee has been known to score out of the gate this season and against Vanderbilt that trend continued. The Vols capped off a 55-second opening drive with a 56-yard Joe Milton to Ramel Keyton touchdown. The effort marked the sixth time this season the Vols have finished out their opening drive with a 39-yd or more touchdown.

That was just the start of the senior-to-senior connections. Milton, playing in his last game in Neyland Stadium, found McCallen Castles, a fellow sixth-year senior later in the first quarter from 10 yards out for the Vols’ second touchdown of the afternoon. The reception marked seven touchdowns on the year for the tight end unit, the most by the room since 2007.

Like clockwork, Milton found the other half of the tight end room production this year with a 34-yard blast to Jacob Warren. Through six years, Warren had never brought in a reception against the Commodores until a 20-yard catch with 9:29 left in the first quarter, the touchdown marked his second.

Joining Milton, Keyton, Castles and Warren, senior Charles Campbell put three on the board with a 24-yard field goal.

Milton capped off the first half with a 2-yard touchdown on foot for a 31-10 lead at the half. All scoring before the break was done by players in their final year on Rocky Top.

Between the Vols’ scoring, Vanderbilt was able to match their first touchdown effort with one of their own from Junior Sherrill from 20 yards out. They also tacked on a Jacob Borcila field goal in the second quarter.

The Vols started the second half identical to the first: a deep pass on Tennessee’s first drive of the half from Milton to Keyton put the Vols up 38-10. That drive put Jaylen Wright in the books as the 19th Vol to pass the 1,000-yard mark for a single season. Wright finished the day with 84 yards.

The 46-yard pass was pivotal for multiple reasons, it gave Milton the most passing yards of his career in a single game and a career-high touchdown effort with five.

For Keyton, it marked a season-best and career-tying effort with two touchdowns and a career-high for receiving yards, ending with 122 against the Commodores.

Five was nice, but Milton wasn’t done. In his final game on Rocky Top, the senior found the end zone on foot for a 2-yard rush, marking his sixth touchdown of the contest, the most by a Vol in a single game since 2009. Milton finished the matchup with 383 passing yards and 394 total yards.

Vanderbilt added a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter off of a Ken Seals 1-yard rush, but their work offensively stopped there, Tennessee taking down their in-state rivals, 48-24. Every point scored by the Vols was made by seniors who will not be returning to play at Rocky Top next year.

