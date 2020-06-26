Tennessee planning on fans in stands with Vols’ budget cuts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee senior offensive lineman Trey Smith was named to the Sporting News' 2020 Preseason All-America first team, as announced by the organization on Thursday.

Smith is coming off a dominant junior campaign in which he helped lead the Vols to six consecutive victories to end the season, including a thrilling comeback win over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. He was one of eight SEC players named to the first team, the most of any conference.

The Jackson, Tennessee, native received All-SEC first-team accolades from the league's coaches and media after starting 12 games in 2019. Making his season even more impressive was the fact that Smith was limited to no contact in practices throughout the season after battling back from blood clots in his lungs that forced him to miss the final five games of his sophomore season.

Smith's incredible return to football as well as his impactful work off the field and in the community earned him the inaugural Fritz Pollard Trophy and the 2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. During the offseason, Smith elected to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school for his senior year.

With Thursday's announcement, Smith added to an already growing list of preseason All-America honors for the 2020 season that includes honors from the Walter Camp Foundation as well as Athlon and Street & Smith magazines.