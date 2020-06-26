1  of  2
Breaking News
TDH reports record number of new COVID-19 cases
Man arrested for lying about Marion cross burning incident
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

Tennessee planning on fans in stands with Vols’ budget cuts

Tennessee Vols

by: TERESA M. WALKER

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 is based on the Volunteers having fans in the stands for the upcoming football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in revenues.

University President Randy Boyd said Friday reducing the number of fans further because of the coronavirus pandemic would have a significant impact on the budget. But Boyd says Tennessee is financially prepared to withstand any problems.

The UT Board of Trustees approved the athletics budget projecting a 19.4% drop in ticket revenues.

Athletics director Phillip Fulmer has said they expect a full Neyland Stadium and will adjust as needed. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story