Tennessee football wraps up Week 2 of fall practice with Saturday morning session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The University of Tennessee football team wrapped up Week 2 of fall practice on Saturday with a morning practice partially open to the media.

Every practice is big as they gear up for the season opener which is on a Thursday this year: September 2 against Bowling Green. An 8 p.m. kickoff under the lights at Neyland Stadium already has the Vols fanbase excited.

They play their first three games of the season at home, the others being Pittsburgh and Tennessee Tech – both noon kickoff times.

The Vols are hoping to bounce back from a 3-7 mark in 2020, which was in an SEC-only schedule.

As this new-look team put on pads for the first time this week, it was clear the Vols have a new energy around them in head coach Josh Heupel’s first season at Tennessee. The former UCF head coach has liked what he’s seen from his guys, especially in this week’s scrimmage.

“Overall I thought defensively we played with great effort energy strength competed extremely hard tackled well in space a lot of really positive things offensively showed glimpses of those things didn’t string it together the way that we want to or need to but a lot of things that we’ll be able to learn from here as we move forward,” Heupel said.

A number of key position groups, including quarterback, are still shaping into former ahead of the start of the season less than three weeks away.