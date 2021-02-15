Tennessee football hires former Penn State co-defensive coordinator as new DC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tim Banks has been hired as the Vols new defensive coordinator.

The announcement came just before 8 p.m. after the Vols offensive staff was officially announced earlier in the day.

“Tim brings great energy, passion and experience to the Tennessee football family,” Josh Heupel said. “His defenses are known for their aggressive style, as well as their multiple coverages and fronts. He’s coached in big games and has a proven track record of success on the field and in recruiting. I know our student-athletes are going to enjoy playing for him. We are fortunate to have someone with Tim’s experience and caliber leading our defense.”

As the Vols new DC, Banks’ contract is through January 31, 2024. He’s set to make $290,000 (annual base pay), along with $1,010,000 (annual supplemental pay).

UT Athletics quick bio for new DC Tim Banks

Banks owns 14 years of FBS defensive coordinator experience, including four seasons at Illinois (2012-15), two years at Cincinnati (2010-11) and three seasons at Central Michigan (2007-09). During his successful five-year run at Penn State, the Nittany Lions ranked in the top 25 nationally in fewest yards per play allowed all five years and ranked in the top 25 in scoring defense three times and tackles for loss per game three times. He also proved to be an outstanding recruiter during his time.

Under Banks’ watch from 2016-20, Penn State was among the best nationally in multiple defensive categories – fifth in sacks (221), sixth in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (70), ninth in yards per play allowed (4.8), ninth in forced fumbles (95), 10th in fewest rushing yards per attempt (4.4), 14th in scoring defense (21.2), 13th in rushing defense (132.7), 17th in total defense (344.6) and 25th in pass defense (211.9).

Banks mentored players on the path to the NFL Draft as Penn State produced 10 defensive selections during his time, a figure that ranked 11th nationally and third in the Big Ten during that span.

The Nittany Lions owned a 46-16 record and posted three 11-win campaigns with three New Year’s Six games, including the 2017 Rose Bowl after claiming the Big Ten Championship. Penn State tallied a 33-13 mark in conference play during Banks’ time, and the Nittany Lions were second in the Big Ten in overall winning percentage (74.19).