Tennessee football community mourns death of LaDarrell McNeil

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee football community is mourning the loss of 27-year-old former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil.

The university shared the death of the Dallas, Texas native in a social media post Friday. McNeil appeared in 47 games from 2012-2015, starting 41 of the last 43 games he played for Tennessee.

We are mourning the loss of VFL LaDarrell McNeil.



Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates. LaDarrell will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/CQh2zfusgR — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 9, 2021

McNeil recorded 219 total tackles, five interceptions, 14 passes defended, 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his four years on Rocky Top.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

Several of his former Tennessee teammates took to social media to offer condolences to McNeil’s family.

Shocked and saddened to hear the news of LaDarrell’s passing. Immediate thoughts are for his family. #RIP @LaDarrellM_33 💔🍊 — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) July 9, 2021

"Wherever two or three gather as my followers, there I Am among them", says The Lord. Ladarrell was the realest safety I ever played with and an even better person. Although it hurts that you're gone, I find comfort in knowing you are with Our Father. pic.twitter.com/vfKXllqnNF — Brian Randolph (@Randyboy37) July 9, 2021