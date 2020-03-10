Tennessee football begins spring practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee football returns to the field for the start of 2020 spring practice on Tuesday afternoon.

The team will do 15 workouts before the Orange & White Game at 4 p.m. on April 18 in Neyland Stadium.

The Orange & White Game will be streamed live on the SEC Network+. You can watch on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

It will also be carried on affiliates of the Vol Network with pre-game air time at 3:45 p.m. Bob Kesling, Tim Priest, Brent Hubbs, and Kasey Funderburg will be on the radio call. The radio broadcast will be available on UTsports.com and the UT Gameday App.

Admission and parking are free for the annual Orange & White Game. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Vol Village in Lot 9 will open at noon. Located directly west of Neyland Stadium, Vol Village will feature music, face painting, photo opportunities with Smokey and the spirit squad, food vendors, inflatables, giveaways, interactive areas, autographs with VFLs and other activities.

Athletic department staff members will be available on gameday to provide one-on-one service to fans interested in exploring the stadium to review available seating inventory.

Throughout the game, fans will have a chance to win season tickets.

Alcohol sales will be in effect.

Third-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt welcomes back a squad with a Top 10 recruiting class and 98.5 percent of the Vols’ total offense from a year ago. With six consecutive victories to finish the season, the Vols have the second-longest active winning streak among Power Five programs heading into the Sept. 5 season-opener against Charlotte.

Season tickets for the 2020 Tennessee campaign are on sale now at AllVols.com and start at $300. The Vol Pass also is returning for the 2020 football season.

Key Spring Dates