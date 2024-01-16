KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has announced a change in the tip-off time of Tuesday’s men’s basketball game.

Tennessee’s home game against Florida will now begin at 5 p.m. due to weather conditions potentially impacting travel.

The game was originally slated to tip-off at 7 p.m. on ESPN. A release from the university said the television network for the new timeslot has yet to be determined.

More details will be shared on UTsports.com/gameday and Tennessee Basketball’s social media accounts.

The Volunteers fell one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after their first loss in SEC play to Mississippi State and a dramatic comeback against Georgia.

Snowfall that began late Sunday has blanketed East Tennessee, causing major travel concerns and multiple school closures.