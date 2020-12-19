Tennessee falls to Texas A&M 34-13; Vols end regular season 3-7

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. The third-year coach is embracing the virtual time he gets to work with his players following the go-ahead from the Southeastern Conference. He’s also using social media to stay in touch with his current recruiting class and watching videos shot by his Vols of their personal workouts. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee fell to fifth-ranked Texas A&M in their regular season finale 34-13, falling to 3-7 in the regular season.



Kellen Mond ended the day with 26-of-32 for 281 yards and touchdown. The Aggies controlled the ball for an eye-catching 44 minutes and nine seconds converting on 10-of-14 third down attempts.



Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout, again, shared the quarterback duties combining to go 12-of-20 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey had a pair of fumbles on his statline, one recovered by Texas A&M in Tennessee territory; while Shrout had an end-of-game end zone interception tacked on to his.



Harrison Bailey started his third career game, much like had against Vanderbilt, perfect, going 3-for-3 on the opening drive for 64 yards. The final pass was a 33-yard touchdown pass to red-shirt-sophomore Jacob Warren (first career touchdown for the Farragut alumni) putting the Vols up 7-0.

On the ensuing drive the Vols defense put the Aggies in third and long situation deep in their own territory before Deandre Johnson jumped off sides giving Texas A&M a five-yard gift that kick-started a 75-yard touchdown drive capped off with a 5-yard quarterback keeper from Kellen Mond tying the game at 7.

Bailey, a true freshman, then made a pair of costly mistakes on his second and third drive of the day. The first came near the end of the first quarter as the Bailey was stripped by Tyree Johnson who got to the signal caller, Brandon Kennedy recovered saving the Vols from giving the Aggies the ball at the Tennessee 29-yard line but not stopping them from scoring points as Isaiah Spiller found the end zone on a three-yard run the ensuing drive putting the Aggies up 14-7 after the point after attempt.



Bailey’s second hiccup more costly as the freshman, again, fumbled the ball this time Texas A&M recovered on Tennessee’s 39-yard line. Aggies capitalize on the misstep as Mond drove Texas A&M into field goal range and Seth Small splits the uprights from 23-yards out giving the Aggies a 17-7 edge.



After the missteps, J.T. Shrout has his number called. The red-shirt sophomore went 2-for-2 on his first drive of the game, flexing his cannon on the second as he found Cedric Tillman who made an athletic grab for a 46-yard touchdown. Toby Wilson missed the extra point, Aggies remained in front 17-13.



Texas A&M again found the end zone before the end of the half, as Mond hit Anias Smith for a four-yard touchdown putting the Aggies up 24-13 at the break.



Scoring sputtered in the third quarter, as defense picked up. The Aggies chances to score were thwarted while in the redzone when Alontae Taylor picked off Mond at the goal line returning it 45-yards but Tennessee failed to capitalize.



Aggies would strike early in the fourth quarter ending the scoring hiatus as Smith made a one-yard push to the pay dirt (first rushing touchdown, second touchdown of the contest) putting Texas A&M up 31-13



Texas A&M would score again before the close of contest when Small hit a 21-yard field goal getting the Aggies to 34-points.

Up Next: The Vols will wait to see if they will be invited to a Bowl Game this season.