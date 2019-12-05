Tennessee extends home win streak to 31 games with rout over Florida A&M

by: Marshall Hughes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 21 Tennessee has won 31 consecutive games at home after a 72-43 rout over Florida A&M on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The home win streak leads all of Division I college basketball.

Tennessee (7-1) had five players score in double figures against the Rattlers. John Fulkerson, who scored a career-high 17 points against VCU on Saturday, continued his hot streak with a game-high 15 points.

Yves Pons added 14 points and seven rebounds while Olivier Nkamhoua had a double-double, scoring 11 points and 13 rebounds. Lamonte Turner and Josiah-Jordan James each added 10 points.

Tennessee will host Memphis Dec. 14 at 3 p.m ET on ESPN. A win over the Tigers would also give Rick Barnes 700 victories in his head coaching career.

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (21) dunks over Florida A&M center Evins Desir (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

