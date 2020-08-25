Tennessee details 25% capacity seating plan at Neyland Stadium for home opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee has released a seating ticket plan for the Vols home football opener against Missouri.

The Neyland Stadium seating plan confirms a seating capacity of approximately 25% for the first home game of the 2020 season. Tennessee will take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, October 3.

A release on UTSports.com does note that capacity restrictions in place at the start of the season could change as the season progresses.

Current UT students and active Tennessee Fund donors with season tickets will receive priority on 2020 football tickets. Tickets will be offered as season tickets based on Tennessee Fund annual gift amount and rank order.

Tennessee does not anticipate offering any single-game tickets this fall unless tickets allocated to the visiting team are returned.

Ticket holders with seats unable to be used in premium areas have been relocated to the main stadium bowl. Once seating in premium areas has been assigned, donors will be segmented according to their Tennessee Fund annual gift amount and rank order.

Starting Thursday, donors in descending segments/groups will receive an email from VolsTix@utk.edu offering tickets in a specific location and a 48-hour deadline by which they must accept or decline the ticket offer. If no response is received by the deadline, the tickets will automatically be accepted and charges will be processed.

Donors and ticket holders are encouraged to ensure that VolsTix@utk.edu is an approved sender to avoid having the ticket offer email directed to a junk or spam folder.

Ticket holders who decline tickets for 2020 will receive an email detailing options on how to manage the ticket and donations funds associated with their account. They will have the option to 1) donate their 2020 ticket payment and donation to the Tennessee Fund as a tax-deductible contribution, 2) have their 2020 ticket payment and donation carry over for the 2021 football season, or 3) receive a refund for the price of their tickets and donation.

After each donor segment’s deadline passes, tickets will be offered and assigned to the next segment of donors. This process will continue until tickets offers are provided to all active Tennessee Fund donors or the adjusted capacity is reached. Any ticket inventory that remains after offers have been extended to all active Tennessee Fund donors will then be offered to season-ticket holders who are not active donors.

Student seating sections remain the same as in past seasons. Students can request tickets via BigOrangeTix.UTK.edu starting on Sept. 23 for the first home game. Student seating guidelines, including capacity in those sections, will be determined by the UTK Office of Student Life.

For all tickets not purchased directly from Tennessee Athletics, Tennessee cannot guarantee that they will be socially distanced. Fans who purchase tickets on the secondary market may find themselves seated directly next to a stranger.

Tennessee has outlined detailed guidelines for fan health and safety at Neyland Stadium this season. Those guidelines, which align with previously announced SEC guidelines, can be accessed HERE.