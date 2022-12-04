KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The College Football Playoff committee announced that the University of Tennessee will play against Clemson University in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

The final CFB rankings were announced Georgia at No. 1, Michigan at No. 2, TCU at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4. Tennessee is currently at No. 6 on the rankings.

Alabama and Kansas State were announced for the Sugar Bowl. Southern California and Tulane were announced for the Cotton Bowl. Utah and Penn State were announced for the Rose Bowl.

Georgia and Ohio State will face off in the semifinals at the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. in Atlanta, Ga. TCU and Michigan will play in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Glendale, Az.

Tennessee ended their regular football season with 10-2 for the 2022-23 year. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was also out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL.

The college football bowl is announced every season to see who will face off in the semi-finals.

Editor’s Note: The information will be updated during the college football bowl selection.