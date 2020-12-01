Tennessee basketball to open season Dec. 9 against UT Martin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After COVID-19 forced the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team to cancel its first four contests of the season, the university announced Tuesday that the team will open the season on Dec. 9 by hosting UT Martin.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Vols and Skyhawks have met only four times previously, with UT holding a 4–0 lead.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vols will host the ETSU women’s basketball team tonight with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.