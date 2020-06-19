1  of  2
Tennessee basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A University of Tennessee basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university’s athletics department confirmed Friday that after testing several members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams, “one male student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.”

The department says as part of its coronavirus plan, staff members “immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department.”

No other information was released.

