Knoxville, TN — The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers clinched the fourth outright Southeastern Conference regular-season championship in program history—its first since 1995—after Tennessee defeated Georgia, 9-2, and Vanderbilt beat Arkansas, 9-6, in extra innings Friday night.



Under the direction of Coach of the Year candidate Tony Vitello and his incredible staff, the Volunteers have displayed excellence from the very start of SEC action, sweeping the first four series of conference play, including series on the road at then-No. 1 Ole Miss and then-No. 3 Vanderbilt. When UT finally suffered its first conference setback, a home loss to Alabama 13 games into league play, the Vols responded with a six-game conference win streak, highlighted by a sweep of Florida in Gainesville, courtesy of late heroics at the plate by Christian Moore and a fabulous play from Christian Scott to end the extra-innings series finale.

Tennessee opened the SEC season 18-1, the best start to begin conference play of any team in the history of SEC baseball. The Volunteers surpassed their own record, a 16-1 start from the 1951 College World Series team, which was the first year the Vols won the SEC crown.



The Volunteers dominated league plays with an elite mix of incredible hitting and excellent pitching. Tennessee has already crushed the program record of 108 single-season home runs, smashing 122 as of Friday.