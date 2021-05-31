Tennessee baseball earns No. 3 overall seed, begins run to Omaha on Friday

Tennessee’s Max Ferguson (2) celebrates with Drew Gilbert (1) after hitting a home run against Alabama in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, May 28, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will begin their march to Omaha as the No. 3 overall seed on Friday.

The Vols (45-16) will host Wright State (35-11), Liberty (39-14), and Duke (32-20) in the Knoxville Regional in their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005.

Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament after falling to No. 1 overall seed Arkansas on Sunday in the SEC Tournament. The Vols, following a loss to Alabama 3-2 in the second round of the tournament, erupted to make their first conference title game in its current format.

The Vols outscored Mississippi State, Florida and Alabama 27-3 in the next three rounds of the double-elimination tournament.

The Vols will play Wright State, the top scoring team in all of NCAA Division I baseball, at 6 p.m. The Raiders have scored 488 runs in 46 games this season. They also lead all of Division I teams in batting average, .342.

Wright State began the season with an 0-5 record with a pair of losses to Vanderbilt and three losses to Alabama. However, the Raiders did win two games out of three against Tennessee last year in the COVID-19-shortened season.

Duke won the ACC Tournament, its first ACC tournament title in 60 years, and will face Liberty at noon Friday, June 4. The Blue Devils have won their last 12 games.

Liberty was upset 7-3 by Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun Tournament championship game. The Flames boast wins against ACC foes Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

The winner of the Knoxville Regional will face the winner of the Eugene Regional. Oregon, the No. 14 overall seed, is hosting Central Connecticut State, Gonzaga and LSU.

Tickets will be available on AllVols.com. Tickets are sold as an all-session package. Each all-session package includes a ticket for every game played during the Knoxville Regional. If not sold out, single session tickets will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.

Knoxville Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 3 Tennessee (45-16) vs. Wright State (35-11), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Liberty (39-14) vs. Duke (32-20), Noon, ACC Network

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Super regionals

Friday, June 11, to Monday, June 14

College World Series

Saturday, June 19, to Wednesday, June 30